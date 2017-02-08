PRESS RELEASE

LaRouche PAC’s Deniston Exposes ‘Climategate II’s’ Method of Fraud

Feb. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Benjamin Deniston, a member of the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee's Science Team, has presented the full historical background behind the "Climategate II" manipulation of temperature data—which fraud was made public by NOAA whistleblower Dr. John Bates—in an 80-minute "New Paradigm" video presentation on the committee's website.

In the show, Deniston demonstrates that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational, but flawed, report aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders, including Barack Obama and David Cameron, at the exceptionally well-publicized UN Climate Conference in Paris in 2015.

Deniston emphasizes three points:

1. That there is a major discrepancy between satellite observations and these surface temperature measurements.

2. That for 20 years the Global Warming faction has been consistently "adjusting" these measurements to "cool" the past and "warm" the recent period.