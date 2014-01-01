PRESS RELEASE

Nazi Regime in Kiev Attempting To Silence Vitrenko with Fake Evidence; Appeal Made to the EU

Feb. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Dr. Natalia Vitrenko, Ukrainian economist, former Member of the Ukraine Parliament, and leader of the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine (PSPU) issued a video yesterday, presenting the latest evidence that the Ukraine Security Service (SBU) is attempting to silence her through a politically motivated frame-up on criminal charges of separatism, as well as the details of attempts to frame her up on false charges going back to 2014. The law under which she’s being targeted, "infringement of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," was instituted after the U.S.-backed coup that overthrew Ukraine’s elected President Victor Yanukovych, the third anniversary of which comes in less than two weeks.

Dr. Vitrenko yesterday issued an appeal for intervention, to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, entitled "Help Stop the Defamation of a Ukrainian Opposition Party and its Leader Natalia Vitrenko!"