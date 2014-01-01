PRESS RELEASE Illinois Senate Gets Resolution on American Recovery Feb. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—A resolution for an "American recovery program" has been introduced into the Illinois State Senate, calling for Federal action for reinstating the 1933 Glass-Steagall banking separation law, and three more measures, along the outline of Lyndon LaRouche’s 2014 "Four Laws." Filed in late January, S.R. 0055 is identical in wording to a resolution already passed in June, 2016, in the Illinois House—the other chamber of the state General Assembly. The new S.R. 0055 urges "the United States Congress to immediately adopt the ’American Recovery Program,’" which it then spells out, ending with instructions, to provide the resolution to President Trump, the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives, and to the Illinois Congressional delegation.