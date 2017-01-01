PRESS RELEASE Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Have a ‘Win-Win’ Telephone Call Feb. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—Following up his letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump had what can clearly be described as a win-win telephone discussion with his Chinese counterpart today. While the Western media seem to be fixated on reporting Trump’s agreement with the One China policy, the Chinese side puts this further down in its reporting, in order to concentrate on the prospects for bringing China-U.S. relations to an historic high. Both sides described the telephone call as "lengthy" and "extremely cordial," with both leaders expressing best wishes to each other’s peoples. "They also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries. President Trump and President Xi look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes," the White house statement said. "President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor China’s ’One China’ policy," a Chinese statement said. The two sides also signaled that with the "One China" issue resolved, they could concentrate on enhancing bilateral relations. "Representatives of the United States and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest," the statement said. . Xi responded that he appreciated President upholding the one China policy. "The development of China-U.S. relations can be complementary," he told Trump. "Both sides can become good partners," Xi said. President Trump said that maintaining high-level cooperation was important and that both nations should promote bilateral relations to an historic high level. They also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries. "President Trump and President Xi look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes," the White House statement said. Unlike the wild media coverage, Xi noted that both countries have maintained close communication on issues of common concern since Trump’s inauguration and noted the necessity and urgency of strengthening China-U.S. cooperation in the face of the current complicated international situation and various challenges. Xi said China is committed to coexisting peacefully with other countries in the world, as well as conducting win-win cooperation with them and is ready to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States in various fields such as trade and economy, investment, science and technology, energy, culture and infrastructure. He also said China will strengthen coordination and communication with the United States in international and regional affairs to jointly safeguard world peace and stability. Xinhua reported that Trump said he was glad to speak by phone with Xi, and said that it is very important for both countries to maintain high-level communication. He expressed admiration toward the Chinese people for the historic accomplishment they have achieved in developing their country. Trump said developing U.S.-China ties has won wide support from the U.S. people and that the two countries, as cooperative partners, can make joint efforts to help the bilateral relationship reach an unprecedented level. The United States is committed to enhancing win-win cooperation with China in economy, trade, investment and international affairs, Trump said.