PRESS RELEASE Congress’s ‘Russia Review Act’ Aimed Both at Russia and Trump, Russian Ambassador Kislyak Warns Feb. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—Referring to the Russia Review Act introduced into the Senate on Feb. 8, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak charged that this piece of legislation is intended to make it more difficult for Trump to lift sanctions against Russia. "It is essentially targeted against Russia in the first place, and, at the same time, against the U.S. President [Trump], who is being denied the right to make decisions within the framework of his presidential power," Sputnik reported Kislyak as saying. Sponsored by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.), the bill gives members of Congress oversight over whether to lift or maintain sanctions, preventing President Trump from acting unilaterally. The bill requires the White House to submit a report explaining why it wants sanctions lifted, establishes a 120-day review period, and gives Congress final say on whether to maintain or ease sanctions. Kislyak pointed out that U.S. Congressmen continue to focus on punitive measures against Moscow, instead of seeking ways to move forward in a positive direction. He argued that it would be a mistake to limit discussion about the quality of U.S.-Russian relations to the issue of sanctions.