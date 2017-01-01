PRESS RELEASE President Trump Wishes President Xi a Happy Year of the Rooster Feb. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—The White House announced today that President Trump had sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping thanking him for his congratulatory letter to President Trump on the occasion of Trump’s inauguration. In his letter to the Chinese President, President Trump wished the Chinese people a happy Lantern Festival and prosperous Year of the Rooster. He also said that he looked forward to working with Xi in order to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China. The Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 11 this year, is held to mark the first full moon of the new lunar year. It falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month. Chinese people consider it to be one of the country’s most important holidays. Speaking to the media after receipt of the letter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said, "The Chinese side has received the letter from President Trump to President Xi Jinping. We highly commend President Trump for his festive greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people," he said. "China also attaches great importance to the U.S.-China bilateral relationship. As President Xi has pointed out, China and the U.S. shoulder special and important responsibilities and share extensive common interests in safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting global growth and prosperity." "So cooperation is the only right option for China and the United States," Lu Kang said. "China will work with the United States on the principle of non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, to expand cooperation and to handle properly our differences, and to strive for greater achievements in our bilateral relations by ensuring its healthy and sound growth."