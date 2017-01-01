PRESS RELEASE Lavrov Evokes World War II Allied Alliance as Model for War on Terror Feb. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has evoked the World War II Allied alliances as a model for the fight against terror. Addressing the launch of the 26th volume of the Foreign Ministry’s Soviet Documents on Foreign Policy series, Lavrov said, "The year 1943 marked a change in the course of the Great Patriotic War and World War II in general. That year, the battle of Stalingrad was won, the siege of Leningrad was broken, the fascist troops faced an overwhelming defeat in the Battle of Kursk. All of this had a deep impact on the military and political situation." "Although the anti-Hitler coalition members all had their own interests, they succeeded in leaving tensions and disagreements behind and pooling their efforts in order to defeat the inhuman ideology of fascism," Lavrov said. "Today, when the world community is facing the threats of terrorism and extremism, the experience that the allied countries gained during World War II could help us achieve our common goals." According to TASS, this new volume contains documents reflecting the radical turn in the course of World War II and Soviet diplomats’ activities that strengthened the anti-Hitler coalition and boosted cooperation among the Allied countries. The volume also includes correspondence among the heads of state and government and the foreign ministers, as well as some secret messages declassified for the first time.