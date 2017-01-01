|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov Evokes World War II Allied Alliance as Model for War on Terror
Feb. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has evoked the World War II Allied alliances as a model for the fight against terror. Addressing the launch of the 26th volume of the Foreign Ministry’s Soviet Documents on Foreign Policy series, Lavrov said,
Lavrov said.
According to TASS, this new volume contains documents reflecting the radical turn in the course of World War II and Soviet diplomats’ activities that strengthened the anti-Hitler coalition and boosted cooperation among the Allied countries. The volume also includes correspondence among the heads of state and government and the foreign ministers, as well as some secret messages declassified for the first time.