PRESS RELEASE Wall Street Has Only One Proposal: More Financial ‘Methadone’ (QE) Feb. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Bill Gross, Wall Street’s "Numero Uno" bond trader, who now heads Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, has issued a call for the world’s central banks to keep pumping QE into the system at a mad rate, or face a global collapse. In a note to investors, Gross, who previously ran PIMCO, wrote that the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) have to keep up their Quantitative Easing (QE), or else U.S. interest rates will rise and a "recession" will ensue. His choice of words is notable. "Without that financial methadone, both bond and stock markets worldwide would sink and produce a tantrum of significant proportions," Gross said. He added that it is impossible to reverse QE. "A $12 trillion global central bank balance sheet is PERMANENT—and growing at over $1 trillion a year, thanks to the ECB and the BOJ," he said.