PRESS RELEASE Russia, China, and United States Cooperation Will Benefit the World: Ambassador Denisov Feb. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)— Ahead of Russia’s Feb. 10 Diplomats Day celebrations, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters in Moscow that "it is necessary to end this global uncertainty and, of course, if the possibility of interaction between China, Russia, and the United States emerges, it will benefit the entire world," Sputnik reported today. Pointing out that Russia and China’s bilateral relations are based on mutual interest, and not on any ideology, he said it is the same mutual interest that prevails in the cooperation of these three nations. Denisov noted that China and Russia share a common vision on a number of international issues, adding that "the level of relations that is achieved between China and Russia is characterized as the highest in history," Sputnik reported. He added that "the three countries were ‘doomed’ to undertake a collective leading role in the fight against terrorism, as there was no other way to defeat the threat," according to Sputnik. He also "stressed that lately it was up to Russia and China to handle the task of improving the general international environment, and their bilateral relations became the major stabilizing factor in the international relations," Sputnik reported.