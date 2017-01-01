|
Kiev Regime Fueling the War in the Donbass
Feb. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Recognition that the Kiev regime is behind the recent escalation of the fighting in the Donbass is coming to some in the West. An article in Foreign Policy by Isaac Webb, a freelance writer based in Kiev, not only connects the renewed fighting to the arrival in office of President Trump, but it also notes that the Kiev regime has been moving heavy weapons into areas along the line of contact where they are banned by the Minsk agreements. He furthermore states that "there’s no evidence that regular Russian troops are involved in the current fighting," though he otherwise places equal blame for the recent escalation in fighting on Russia. At the same time, the Ukrainian president’s office has used the escalation to "remind" Trump of the "costs" of rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin: "The shelling is massive. Who would dare talk about lifting the sanctions in such circumstances?" Poroshenko said on Jan. 31.
In comments made yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to be responding, at least in part, to Webb’s article.
This is why Kiev must settle for implementing the Minsk agreements, Lavrov added.
At the Pentagon, Defense Department spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis admitted: "We haven’t seen any sort of large-scale movement of Russian forces that would suggest this is a part of something bigger," he told reporters yesterday.
Davis said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone yesterday on the Ukrainian situation. Merkel called on Putin
Putin clearly disagreed with the notion that Russia is controlling events on the ground.
reports the Kremlin readout.