PRESS RELEASE German Intelligence: No Evidence of Hackers Being Russian Feb. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Leaked first by Süddeutsche Zeitung daily, and since then reported all over the media in Germany: The country’s foreign intelligence agency, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) and other German intelligence agencies that have looked into numerous hacking incidents in Germany during 2016, have found no evidence that the hacking was done by Russians, or that it originated from Russia. There has been no political manipulation of German developments by Russia. The report, which was originally planned by the BND on the issue upon insistence of the government and leading politicians, has been rather shamefully withdrawn. The entire propaganda campaign against "Putin’s hackers" who allegedly planned to manipulate the elections in Germany this year, has miserably collapsed. And so also in the United States.