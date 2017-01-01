|
PRESS RELEASE
Belgian MPs Say EU Should Help Syrians
Feb. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—A group of Belgian parliamentarians visited a refugee camp in Aleppo, Syria yesterday, and called for the end of sanctions on both Syria and Russia, reports TASS.
said Belgian MP Filip Dewinter. Another member of the Belgian parliament, Frank Creyelman, who, like Dewinter, is a member of the Flemish Vlaams Belang party, emphasized the need to lift sanctions not only on Syria but on Russia as well.
"Your country has been subject to European sanctions while providing humanitarian aid to Syria," he said, addressing Russians.
Creyelman made a particular point about the distortions in the Western media about the conditions on the ground in Aleppo.
Creyelman added.
This morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent a 41-vehicle convoy of relief supplies to the town of Talbiseh in Homs province. The ministry also reported that Russian aircraft delivered nearly 21 tons of food to besieged Dier Ezzor while Russian troops delivered 3.5 tons of food and other supplies to civilians in both Aleppo and Damascus.