PRESS RELEASE Belgian MPs Say EU Should Help Syrians Feb. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—A group of Belgian parliamentarians visited a refugee camp in Aleppo, Syria yesterday, and called for the end of sanctions on both Syria and Russia, reports TASS. "Sanctions against Syria should be removed as soon as possible so that the Syrians could start receiving medical assistance and the necessary aid. We should apologize for the long inaction of our countries," said Belgian MP Filip Dewinter. Another member of the Belgian parliament, Frank Creyelman, who, like Dewinter, is a member of the Flemish Vlaams Belang party, emphasized the need to lift sanctions not only on Syria but on Russia as well. "Your country has been subject to European sanctions while providing humanitarian aid to Syria," he said, addressing Russians. Creyelman made a particular point about the distortions in the Western media about the conditions on the ground in Aleppo. "I expected to see only ruins here and no sign of survivors. This is what the situation should be like, according to our media. But in fact, I see that Russia is doing the work that European countries should be doing, particularly, feeding starving children," Creyelman added. This morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent a 41-vehicle convoy of relief supplies to the town of Talbiseh in Homs province. The ministry also reported that Russian aircraft delivered nearly 21 tons of food to besieged Dier Ezzor while Russian troops delivered 3.5 tons of food and other supplies to civilians in both Aleppo and Damascus.