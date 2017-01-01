PRESS RELEASE

Trump Reiterates Desire To Work with Putin Against Terror

Feb. 6,, 2017 (EIRNS)—Fox News released a preview of Bill O’Reilly’s interview with President Trump ahead of its airing in which Trump was asked if he respected Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Well, I respect a lot of people but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him,” Trump said. “He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world—that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

“But he’s a killer though,” O’Reilly said. “Putin’s a killer.”