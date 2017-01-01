PRESS RELEASE Kiev Regime About To Go on the Offensive in the Donbass Feb. 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—The intensity of the fighting in the Donbass has declined somewhat in the past few days, but officials of the two breakaway republics are certain that the Kiev regime is preparing for an all-out offensive. Eduard Basurin, the military spokesman of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, issued an emergency statement, yesterday, in which he reported that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko "has fallen into complete despair" following his phone call discussion with President Trump on Feb. 4, after which he realized that "Ukraine will in the near future cease to receive financial and military support for its terrorist operation in the land of Donbass." As a result, Poroshenko "is ready to commit to the most reckless action, unleashing a full-scale and bloody war in Eastern Europe. Basurin reported that Kiev has, in fact, started deploying additional troops of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard to the eastern Ukrainian regions, which could prove Ukraine’s preparations for a large-scale offensive against Donbas militias, as well as for sabotage activities against the civilian infrastructure in the region. According to Basurin, two Ukrainian Tochka-U missile systems have been pulled to the territory of the Avdeevka coking plant from Kramatorsk. Six more such systems were delivered to a railway station in the village of Novobakhmutovka near Yasinovataya to be "seconded to a mission" later, he said. In addition, DPR reconnaissance data has identified Ukrainian army units, mixed with right wing militia units, one led by former head of the Right Sector Dmitri Yarosh, that have been deployed in the region. "These data make it possible to assume that at the order of Ukraine’s criminal military political authorities, the Ukrainian army command is preparing for an offensive along the entire line of engagement and plotting acts of sabotage at civil infrastructure facilities," Basurin said. A similar report came out of the Luhansk People’s Republic. LPR militia spokesman Andrei Marchenko reported that the regime has brought self-propelled artillery units (SAU), tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and armored personnel carriers (APCs) to the line of engagement. "We have fixed arrival to Zolotoye of nine trucks with munition, escorted by four APCs," LuganskInformCenter quoted him as saying. "With the convoy have come 20 well-equipped personnel." He also reported regime reconnaissance activity along the line of contact, including with the use of drones, some of which may be in preparation for sabotage actions.