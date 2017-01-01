PRESS RELEASE Lavrov: Russia Ready To Repair Relations with U.S. Destroyed by Obama Feb. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Austria’s Profil weekly, said that Moscow is ready to take its part of the road towards restoration of relations with Washington. "The position [President Trump] announced on necessary normal dialogue between our countries gives certain hope for positive progress in bilateral relations," he said, reported TASS. "We are ready to take our part of the road to restore the relations with the U.S., which have degraded not because of us, but as a result of the specially organized actions of the Washington’s former administration." "We have always been open for development of forecastable cooperation based on equality, mutual respect and minding of each other’s interests," Lavrov said, pointing to major efforts, which both sides will have to undertake in order to overcome the damage incurred at the time of Obama. "We are confident, in case of mutual interest, Russia and the U.S., no doubt, are capable not only of moving forward in settlement of bilateral issues, but also to make a joint input in effective overcoming of key modern problems," Lavrov said. "Especially of demand is coordination of our countries’ efforts in fighting international terrorism."