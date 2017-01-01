PRESS RELEASE Russian and U.S. Ambassadors to the UN Meet Privately, Agree To Work Together Feb. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Addressing the United Nations Security Council for the first time since her appointment as U.S. UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley said the United States wants to improve relations with Russia. In response, Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he would do his best to establish a "good working relationships" with the United States. Both countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council. After the UNSC meeting, Churkin noted a "change of tone" by the U.S. envoy to the UN, and later in the day he met with Haley at his residence in New York, according to Churkin’s spokesman. "Both sides expressed the intention to closely cooperate at the UN in accordance with the intentions of their respective capitals," the spokesman told journalists yesterday.