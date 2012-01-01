PRESS RELEASE Resolution in Mississippi Legislature Calls for Glass Steagall, and Four-Point ‘Economic Recovery’ Feb. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—A new resolution has been filed in the Mississippi legislature—House Res. 17—calling on Congress to act on bringing about an "American Economic Recovery" program, beginning with re-instatement of Glass-Steagall. The resolution then outlines three more measures, in line with Lyndon LaRouche’s "Four Laws," issued om 2014. In brief, number 2 is for a "Return to a national banking system, modeled on the principles of Alexander Hamilton’s First Bank of the United States, which built the infrastructure of the nation." Number 3 is for extending credit for building infrastructure. Number 4 is to "Launch a John F. Kennedy-style initiative" for space and a crash-program for fusion. The resolution reviews what President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's federal credit policy did in the state. "Mississippi was a major recipient of New Deal Programs, which included dozens of schools and post offices, the Sardis Lock and Dam project, municipal airports in Oxford and Biloxi, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and even the Jackson Zoo." This latest resolution, is the seventh of its kind, just since the beginning of the year. The sponsor, David Baria, has represented the District 122, on the Gulf Coast, since January, 2012, and was in the state Senate, from 2007 to 2012. Baria dates his initiative for public service to seeing the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina.