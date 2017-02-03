PRESS RELEASE Ambassador Nominee Branstad Says He Will Work for a ‘Win-Win’ Relationship with China Feb. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Ambassador designate to China, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad (R), celebrated Chinese New Year Feb. 1, at a concert of traditional Chinese music in Muscatine, Iowa, before which he and the Chinese Consul Gen. Hong Lai of Chicago, spoke of the long, cordial relationship between Iowa and China. Muscatine is where Pres. Xi Jinping and Branstad first met in the 1980s, and in 1983, Iowa and Hebei Province became sister states. The concert was performed by a Chinese orchestra from the Shaanxi Province, and attended by hundreds of enthusiasts. Chinese businessmen are building a hotel in Muscatine, on the Mississippi riverfront, expecting many Chinese tourists to visit the city, because of Mark Twain’s time there, a fond U.S. folk figure in China. The same day, Xinhua ran an interview with Branstad, in which he says he would work for a "win-win" policy between the U.S. and China. "I am very honored and very proud to have been chosen to be the ambassador to China. We want to continue to enhance the relationship and to increase trade between our two countries." Xinhua reported that Branstad’s view is, with China as the world’s largest developing country and the United States as the largest developed country, if the two countries can further improve their relationship, continue to build friendship and trade, he believes it can benefit the world as a whole. Asked about the negative comments regarding China from Trump and some of his cabinet, Barnstad replied: "I hope ... that I can play a constructive role trying to work out many of these differences in a way that makes it a win-win. It is beneficial to both of our countries, and also benefits the rest of the world," Branstad said. "I think we have seen just the tip of the iceberg of the potential investments here, now we are seeing companies ... that have been here for some time, doing business in America. And I think many more Chinese companies will want to do that." Branstad, who has had a long, friendly relationship with Xi Jinping due to Xi’s numerous visits to Iowa, faces a confirmation hearing before he can assume his post, which is expected within the coming month. It was widely reported in the U.S. and Chinese press that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Ivanka’s daughter Arabella Kushner, visited the Chinese Embassy in Washington yesterday to participate in a Chinese New Year reception. Ivanka was greeted by Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai. Arabella, who is reported to have been studying Chinese since she was 18 months old, sang a New Year’s greeting song in Mandarin Chinese on a video which has gone viral on Twitter. She sang in perfect tonality and in clear Chinese. Ambassador Cui, in a speech at the reception, said, in regard to relations with the Trump Administration: "We have learned that we should always respond to difficulties and challenges by cooperation, instead of conflict or confrontation. We should work together for win-win cooperation, instead of being misguided by zero-sum or cold war mentality."