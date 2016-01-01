PRESS RELEASE Abe Will Propose Investment in U.S. Infrastructure, Extends Talks with President Trump Feb. 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, during his scheduled meeting with President Trump on Feb. 10-11, Japanese Prime MInister Shinzo Abe’s "growth and jobs initiative would include a plan for Japan and the United States to jointly develop a $450 billion ’infrastructure market,’ into which the Japanese government and companies would invest $150 billion over 10 years." Another report by the Daily Caller News Foundation said "among the projects included in the initiative are high-speed rail projects, plans for transportation infrastructure upgrades, technology sharing programs, advanced power generation projects, and other high-end programs." Reuters is reporting that the visit originally set for Feb. 10, has been extended to Feb. 10-11, with the first day in Washington, and the second day at Trump’s private resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Reuters cited an unnamed Japanese executive saying, "[Abe] wants to know what’s the most important thing for Trump. If it is the trade surplus that Trump cares the most about, for instance, then we could come up with a few possible solutions, including importing more U.S. shale oil or gas. Abe’s approach toward Trump would be accommodating, not opposing," he said. Japan’s trade surplus with the U.S. was $60 billion in 2016. "While 40% of all Japanese shipments to the U.S. consisted of cars and auto parts, U.S. auto exports to Japan were limited. American cars made up less than a third of 1% of all passenger cars sold in Japan last year," the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.