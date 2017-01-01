|
Russian Advisor to UN on Potentials of Russian-U.S. Military Cooperation in Syria
Jan. 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Vitaky Naumkin, the Russian advisor to UN Special Envoy Steffan de Mistura, told reporters in Moscow yesterday, that he expects that U.S. President Trump will "soon" make a decision on U.S. policy towards Syria, reports Tass. This may or may not happen after a G20 summit or after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Trump "has clearly formulated a bid to cooperate not only with Russia, but also with all who can fight against terrorists." Naumkin noted that at present, however, there is no clarity on the matter, particularly with respect to whether or not such cooperation will include direct engagement with the government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad. Complicating things will be the "serious opposition" that Trump will face from the U.S. Congress.
Naumkin believes, however, that U.S.-Russian cooperation in Syria is inevitable.
Naumkin also called for a joint effort to liberate Palmyra.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a joint press conference with the foreign minister of Eritrea yesterday, also discussed the potentials of U.S.-Russian military cooperation where the U.S. and its allies already have special forces on the ground in Syria.
"If our American partners’ capabilities could be coordinated," said Lavrov,