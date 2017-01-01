PRESS RELEASE Fight To Keep Nuclear Plants Goes National Jan. 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) has joined the fight being waged in a number of states, to stop the shutdown of operating U.S. nuclear power plants. NCSL has released a report, "State options to keep nuclear in the mix," and, according to World Nuclear News, the report provides a background to the current crisis facing nuclear plants in deregulated states, and offers options on how retain the current nuclear fleet. Although none of their policy options, such as tax incentives, zero-emission credits, or clean energy subsidies addresses the fundamental problem of the Wall Street/green destruction of any energy-intensive technologies, these palliative measures would give a temporary stay of execution to the most vulnerable plants. The report cites the legislative actions in New York and Illinois recently, allowing threatened plants to stay open. The article reports that at least 21 states are considering measures to support the continued use of nuclear. The Department of Energy has tried to get some action through the federal government, but many of the laws are state laws. It is now the responsibility of the Trump Administration to throw out the green laws and move forward.