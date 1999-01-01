|
Duterte Tells U.S. To Stop Building Arms Depot Bases
Jan. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—Just days after the Pentagon announced that it would begin building military facilities in the Philippines, including warehouses for arms stocks, at the five locations approved under the last administration’s Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) deal with the United States, President Duterte today told them to stop immediately or he would scrap the various military agreements with America.
Duterte told a televised news conference on Sunday.
The EDCA signed by the Obama and Aquino administrations in 2014 included a scam against the VFA, agreed to in 1999, by claiming that the U.S. military bases would be "rotating," rather than "permanent." Duterte has called them out on that scam.
He added: "I do not even know if there is a nuclear tip now, that they are unloading, because we don’t allow that," according to the Inquirer. Philippines LaRouche Society leader Butch Valdes has called on Duterte to demand the right to examine all U.S. facilities to determine whether they contain nuclear weapons.
Duterte said that the U.S. military was unloading arms in its temporary facilities in Palawan, Cagayan de Oro City, and Pampanga.
he warned.
He said Washington was putting regional stability at risk, and its actions could put the Philippines in "extreme danger" because of the posturing between the United States and China.
"The missiles of China are pointed at the American expeditions," he said, referring to its naval patrols. "A depot would serve as a supply line."