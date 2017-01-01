PRESS RELEASE U.S. Should Cooperate with Russia When Possible, Says Former NATO Commander Jan. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former NATO Commander Adm. James Stavridis said yesterday that the United States should be ready to confront Russia when necessary, but at the same time, be able to cooperate on matters of mutual interest. "There are many zones of cooperation with Russia, including counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, counter-piracy, the Arctic, arms control, trade, science, diplomacy—there are many ways we can cooperate," he told radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York, during an interview. "So I would say we ought to keep our eyes open; recognize Putin will push hard around the edges of NATO," he continued. "We should confront where we must, but cooperate wherever we can. I think that’s the approach the Trump team will take." In Germany, CSU leader Horst Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag in an interview published yesterday, that the sanctions against Russia must be lifted. "I’m arguing for realpolitik, not sabre-rattling," Seehofer said. "We have to be clear about different positions, such as about the annexation of Crimea, while working to promote sensible business ties." "The sanctions against Russia should be ended this year," Seehofer continued. "Russia should also return to the circle of the G8. We have to get out of the bloc-mindedness of the 20th century. We need common answers to terrorism, migration, climate change. A policy of tit-for-tat is no help. Whoever believes that we could start a confrontation with the U.S.A., Russia, and Great Britain is making a huge mistake."