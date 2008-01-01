Ohioans Want Brown and Portman To Put Hold on Mnuchin Nomination

Jan. 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—This statement was issued for immediate release Monday afternoon, in the midst of a nationwide mobilization to stop the nomination of Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary.

"Ohio Organizations Urge Sen. Sherrod Brown and Sen Rob Portman to Put Hold on Mnuchin Treasury Nomination; Cite Lies to Congress on Foreclosure Practices

"Toledo, Cleveland: Today Leaders of Our Revolution Northwest Ohio, the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, and Ohio Revolution called upon Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to immediately put a Hold on the nomination of former One West Bank CEO and Goldman Sachs Alumnus Steve Mnuchin.

"Dennis Slotnick, the Chair of Our Revolution Northwest Ohio, charged, Mr. Mnuchin falsified information to the U.S. Senate in his testimony in front of the Senate Finance Committee. He noted that One West never used robo-signing to mass process foreclosure notices during the financial meltdown from 2008-2015. According to an authoritative study released on Sunday by the Columbus Dispatch, Mnuchin’s One West Bank definitely engaged in robo-signing in Ohio.

"Robo-signing is the term used when a single mortgage company person signs hundreds or more foreclosures swearing that they absolutely reviewed each case and followed all the federal procedures, and it turns out that they simply affixed their signature without going through the necessary steps.

"The Dispatch found that nearly fifty homes in the Columbus area were foreclosed using robo-signing done in Texas. The Dispatch further discovered that 1900 foreclosures were executed by One West in the six largest counties of Ohio during this period. How many were robo signed is yet to be determined.

"One case in Cleveland Heights was described in great detail by the Columbus paper. It read like a horror story, as a homeowner fought to save her home over a five-year period against the vicious and lying tactics of Mnuchin’s bank. ‘It’s almost like being raped, like being emotionally violated,’ said Carla Duncan, a social worker who was victimized by the OneWest robo-signing. ‘It got to the point where I was afraid to open my own door.’ Marc Dann, former Ohio Attorney General, and Ms. Duncan’s lawyer during the five year ordeal, told the Dispatch that Mnuchin’s businesses were a major offender in the mortgage crisis.

"Mr. Mnuchin was not only involved in dirty mortgage operations but he also told the committee that he opposes the restoration of the Glass-Steagall Act, separating commercial from investment banking. Had Glass-Steagall not been repealed, it is likely that the entire mortgage and mortgage-backed security meltdown would never have happened.