PRESS RELEASE LaRouchePAC Mobilizes to Stop Mnuchin Jan. 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—LaRouche PAC is in all-out mobilization to block the nomination of Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary in the new Administration. Mnuchin has been a long-time flunky of British Empire agent George Soros, and openly opposed restoration of Glass-Steagall in his Jan. 19 confirmation hearing—even though President Trump supported Glass-Steagall in his campaign. Lyndon LaRouche has warned that Mnuchin’s confirmation could sink this Administration. In an activists’ conference-call addressed by Helga Zepp-LaRouche today, LaRouche PAC leader Debra Freeman shared the following information with activists who had called in from across the U.S. As late as the close of business on this last Friday, it was expected that Senate Finance Committee was unlikely to vote on the nomination until early February. In a surprise move, Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin Hatch announced that he was scheduling a vote to send the Mnuchin nomination to the full Senate Monday night. It is expected that several members of the committee are likely to object, until they have received answers to written questions that they had forwarded to the nominee. Chairman Hatch may or may not honor those objections. If the vote takes place as he announced, members of the committee have three options: they can recommend that the full Senate approve the nomination, they can recommend rejection, or they can vote to make no recommendation at all. Once the Committee vote takes place, the nomination moves to the full Senate. The nomination must be on the Senate Executive Calendar for more than one day before it can make it to the Senate floor for consideration. Unanimous consent of the time and date for debate must be agreed upon by all senators. If even ONE senator does not agree, a "hold" is placed on the nomination.