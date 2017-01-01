|
PRESS RELEASE
First Step in LaRouche Exoneration?
Jan. 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—An excellent article, entitled "Time To Bring Lyndon LaRouche Out of Exile," by New York attorney Rahul D. Manchanda has been published by the prestigious journal, Modern Diplomacy on Jan. 28.
The author also posted it on Jan. 27 to Veterans News Now.
It begins,
The article proceeds to detail the illegal operations against LaRouche calling them a "slow motion assassination" which LaRouche survived.
In outlining LaRouche’s views Manchanda specifically lauds LaRouche for "uncovering the allegiance " of our corrupt political leadership, to "the City of London in the United Kingdom and the British crown, rather than the interests of the American people" and emphasizes the British link as the central force in U.S. government corruption. He also reports favorably on LaRouche’s balanced approach to international relations, support of the BRICS, opposition to the neo-cons and environmentalism, his war on drugs, the economic substance of LaRouche’s Four Laws, and support for a return to a Bretton Woods internationally. He places LaRouche, philosophically in line with the Platonists "which includes Beethoven, Mozart, Shakespeare, Leonardo, and Leibniz," while favorably citing LaRouche’s support for classical music, industry, and technology. Answering the perfidious lie that LaRouche is anti-Semitic, he quotes LaRouche directly saying that religious and racial hatred, such as anti-Semitism, "is the most evil expression of criminality to be seen on the planet today."
The author ends his piece as follows: "Now that Donald Trump is President of the United States, perhaps Lyndon LaRouche will be allowed to emerge from forced exile, as his enemies have now been outed and routed, and he should take his rightful place among America’s greatest heroes, thinkers, philosophers, writers, lovers of humanity and the United States of America."