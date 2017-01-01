PRESS RELEASE Trump, Putin Agree: Terrorism Is the Main Threat Jan. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone at mid-day today in what the Kremlin reports as a wide-ranging discussion, lasting roughly one hour. The two Presidents "had a detailed discussion of pressing international issues," and they "emphasized that joining efforts in fighting the main threat—international terrorism—is a top priority. " According to the Kremlin, "The Presidents spoke out for establishing real coordination of actions between Russia and the U.S.A. aimed at defeating ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria." According to the White House, the call ranged in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world, including Syria. “The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair,” a White House readout of the call said. “Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today’s call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern.” The Kremlin readout doesn’t specifically say whether or not they discussed the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russia, but they did discuss improving trade between the U.S. and Russia. They "stressed the importance of rebuilding mutually beneficial trade and economic ties between the two counties business communities, which could give an additional impetus to progressive and sustainable development of bilateral relations. "During the conversation, both sides expressed their readiness to make active joint efforts to stabilize and develop Russia-U.S. cooperation on a constructive, equitable and mutually beneficial basis," the Kremlin report said. They also agreed to initiate a process to "work out possible dates and venue of their personal meeting." Trump asked to convey his wishes of happiness and prosperity to the Russian people, saying that the American people have warm feelings towards Russia and its citizens. "Putin, in turn, emphasized that the feeling is mutual, adding that for over two centuries Russia has supported the United States, was its ally during the two world wars, and now sees the United States as a major partner in fighting international terrorism," the Kremlin reported. Trump’s discussion with Putin was the third of five phone calls he had with foreign leaders, today. He began with an early morning discussion with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for 45 minutes just before the call with Putin. These were followed by calls to French President François Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.