|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump, Putin Agree: Terrorism Is the Main Threat
Jan. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone at mid-day today in what the Kremlin reports as a wide-ranging discussion, lasting roughly one hour. The two Presidents "had a detailed discussion of pressing international issues," and they "emphasized that joining efforts in fighting the main threat—international terrorism—is a top priority. " According to the Kremlin,
According to the White House, the call ranged in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world, including Syria. “The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair,” a White House readout of the call said.
The Kremlin readout doesn’t specifically say whether or not they discussed the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russia, but they did discuss improving trade between the U.S. and Russia. They
Trump asked to convey his wishes of happiness and prosperity to the Russian people, saying that the American people have warm feelings towards Russia and its citizens.
United States as a major partner in fighting international terrorism," the Kremlin reported.
Trump’s discussion with Putin was the third of five phone calls he had with foreign leaders, today. He began with an early morning discussion with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for 45 minutes just before the call with Putin. These were followed by calls to French President François Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.