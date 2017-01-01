|
PRESS RELEASE
Russian Senators Give Qualified Support for Trump’s Call for ‘Safe Zones’ in Syria
Jan. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, Sen. Konstantin Kosachev, told Izvestia that he viewed positively President Donald Trump’s call for establishing "safe zones" in Syria.
Similarly Franz Klintsevich of the Federation Council’s Defense Committee, said this was the "right issue," but "we would like all issues concerning Syria to be discussed with the legitimate authorities taking into account all parties interests."
The Federation Council is the upper house of the Russian Federation’s Federal Assembly.