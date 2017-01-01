PRESS RELEASE Russian Senators Give Qualified Support for Trump’s Call for ‘Safe Zones’ in Syria Jan. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, Sen. Konstantin Kosachev, told Izvestia that he viewed positively President Donald Trump’s call for establishing "safe zones" in Syria. "We can only welcome the initiatives aimed at enhancing the security of Syria’s civilian population.... However, if any initiatives on that score are put forward unilaterally and are not agreed on with other countries involved in the efforts to resolve the issue, this would raise some doubt. If Mr. Trump is willing to discuss this idea with those who are really working in Syria, that is, Russia, Turkey and Iran, not only with former U.S. allies of the so-called anti-terrorism coalition hastily forged by Barack Obama, I do not rule out the emergence of some viable agreements." Similarly Franz Klintsevich of the Federation Council’s Defense Committee, said this was the "right issue," but "we would like all issues concerning Syria to be discussed with the legitimate authorities taking into account all parties interests." The Federation Council is the upper house of the Russian Federation’s Federal Assembly.