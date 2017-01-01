PRESS RELEASE Gorbachev: Russia and the United States Have Responsibility To Prevent Nuclear War Jan. 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a guest "Ideas" column for Time magazine on Jan. 26, former Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev wrote that Russia and the United States have a special responsibility to prevent nuclear war, and should introduce a UN Security Council resolution to that effect. "Specifically, I propose that a Security Council meeting at the level of heads of state adopt a resolution stating that nuclear war is unacceptable and must never be fought.... I think the initiative to adopt such a resolution should come from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin—the Presidents of two nations that hold over 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenals and therefore bear a special responsibility," Gorbachev wrote. "A greater numbers of troops, tanks and military equipment are being deployed to Europe, with NATO and Russia closing the gap between their forces, "as if the world is preparing for war." The article is headlined "Mikhail Gorbachev: ’It All Looks as if the World Is Preparing for War.’"