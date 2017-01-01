|
PRESS RELEASE
Turkey Says it’s Ready To Give Lessons to Trump on Building Infrastructure
Jan. 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that Turkey is ready to help President Donald Trump in his bid to rebuild and expand the U.S.’s infrastructure.
Yildirim told officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Jan. 25.
he said.
While one of the Trump Administration’s priority projects is to build a new tunnel under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey—the first new crossing in 50 years—Turkey, in the last 10 years alone, has completed two tunnels and a bridge across the Bosporus between the European and Asian sides of Istanbul.