PRESS RELEASE Turkey Says it’s Ready To Give Lessons to Trump on Building Infrastructure Jan. 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that Turkey is ready to help President Donald Trump in his bid to rebuild and expand the U.S.’s infrastructure. "Trump has disclosed his most assertive project, saying ’I will build railways, roads, airports.’ Well, we are ready. If they need experience, it’s here. This is no joke. America has no high-speed trains, but we do," Yildirim told officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Jan. 25. "Nobody should see Turkey with different eyes. The opening of the Berlin Airport was recently postponed for the sixth time, while we are set to make the opening of the first phase of the world’s largest airport on Feb. 26, 2018," he said. While one of the Trump Administration’s priority projects is to build a new tunnel under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey—the first new crossing in 50 years—Turkey, in the last 10 years alone, has completed two tunnels and a bridge across the Bosporus between the European and Asian sides of Istanbul.