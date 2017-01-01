PRESS RELEASE

Lavrov To Meet Syrian Opposition in Moscow on Jan. 27

Jan. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Syrian opposition representatives in Moscow on Jan. 27, RIA news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Jan. 25. These will be representatives of political groups, not the militant opposition groups which attended the Syrian peace talks in Astana Kazakhstan. The purpose of the meeting is to brief them on the Astana talks.

"We have invited on Friday [Jan. 27] all the opposition representatives from the political opposition that wish to come to Moscow, and we will brief them about what happened in Astana,"

Lavrov told Russian lawmakers on Jan. 25.

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry could not say which groups would attend.

The Kremlin on Jan. 25 hailed the Syria peace talks as a success and said more might be held in the future if the need was apparent.