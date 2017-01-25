PRESS RELEASE Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Met with Syrian President Assad Jan. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) held a press conference today on her recent four-day trip to Syria. "I went there because of the suffering of the Syrian people weighing heavily on my heart" Gabbard said. "I would take, in some small way, the love, aloha, and care the people of Hawaii have for the Syrian people, and to see first-hand what has happened." She was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she had met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during her stay. Rep. Gabbard replied, "When the opportunity arose to meet with him, I did so, because I felt that it’s important that if we profess to truly care about the Syrian people—about their suffering, then we’ve got to be able to meet with anyone that we need to, if there is a possibility that we can achieve peace." Tapper referred to the old adage that one doesn’t make peace with one’s friends, but one’s enemies, but reiterated that "Bashar Assad is responsabile for thousands of deaths." Gabbard answered, "For any possibility for a viable peace agreement, there has to be a conversation with him. The Syrian people will determine his outcome and what happens with their government and their future." Rep. Gabbard is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.