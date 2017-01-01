PRESS RELEASE TPP Officially Dead Jan. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump made it official today, issuing an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump also issued orders freezing Federal employment, except in military and security posts—which should not have much impact since federal positions have remained stable for several decades. Another order revived an order forbidding foreign non-governmental organizations which receive U.S. funds from supporting abortion.