PRESS RELEASE
Fillon: The Anti-Russian Hysteria Is Insane
Jan. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—François Fillon, the French Presidential candidate from the Les Republicains party, in an interview Sunday with Le Monde and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung as reported in RT, denounced the anti-Russia hysteria as a strategic mistake, and said that those who wish a conflict with Russia have lost their senses—implying, without naming them, that President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President François Hollande are nuts.
"Russia is a vast country that cannot be treated light-heartedly," Fillon said.
he said, adding that the West was wrong in "deceiving the Russians on Libya, Kosovo and economic partnership with the EU," and by making "irresponsible statements on the possibility of Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO."