PRESS RELEASE

Fillon: The Anti-Russian Hysteria Is Insane

Jan. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—François Fillon, the French Presidential candidate from the Les Republicains party, in an interview Sunday with Le Monde and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung as reported in RT, denounced the anti-Russia hysteria as a strategic mistake, and said that those who wish a conflict with Russia have lost their senses—implying, without naming them, that President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President François Hollande are nuts.

Fillon said that the

"U.S. would not accept aggressive states at their borders. What made them [U.S.] deploy the anti-missile system at the Russian border then?"

"Russia is a vast country that cannot be treated light-heartedly," Fillon said.

"There are two options: you either try to find an agreement with Russia, or you confront it. Who in their senses wants a conflict with Russia?" "To think that we can break down the Russians by imposing economic sanctions is naive. Our relationship with Russia should be rebuilt,"