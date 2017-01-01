|
PRESS RELEASE
Objective of Astana Peace Talks: Syria Should Belong to Syrians
Jan. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—On the eve of the Jan. 23 peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sputnik reports in its Turkish edition that "The principal goal of Turkey is to secure peace in Syria, and the territorial integrity of the country," quoting Foreign Affairs Commission member and Deputy Hasan Basri Kurt of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The war has been going on for five years, Kurt said, and
Kurt said Turkey’s aim it to draw many more participants to the Syrian peace talks, and that the negotiations in Astana are going to become yet another step forward.
Dr. Celalettin Yavuz, a former foreign policy advisor to the head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), told Sputnik about the goals of the Syrian opposition. He said one idea to be discussed in Astana would be to bring the unified opposition groups together with the government army to fight against terrorists groups in Syria,
He said,
He said that Damascus should be the chief commander of the operations against Daesh (Islamic State).