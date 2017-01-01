|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Representative at Davos Says Neither China Nor the U.S. Wants a Trade War, But Global Prosperity
Jan. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Anthony Scaramucci, unofficial Trump representative attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said yesterday that China and the United States have "common cause. I believe that the U.S. and the new administration does [sic] not want to have a trade war." CNBC quotes Scaramucci: "All we’re asking for now is to create more symmetry in these trade agreements." He said globalization has "hollowed out American manufacturing.... It’s crippled the American working class." He added that he respects China and its President, and that if policies benefit the American worker and middle class,
In an earlier interview with TASS, reported on Jan. 17, Scaramucci, who advises President Trump on communications and business, said:
Clearly, the same principles are ready to be applied to China.