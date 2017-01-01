PRESS RELEASE Trump Representative at Davos Says Neither China Nor the U.S. Wants a Trade War, But Global Prosperity Jan. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Anthony Scaramucci, unofficial Trump representative attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said yesterday that China and the United States have "common cause. I believe that the U.S. and the new administration does [sic] not want to have a trade war." CNBC quotes Scaramucci: "All we’re asking for now is to create more symmetry in these trade agreements." He said globalization has "hollowed out American manufacturing.... It’s crippled the American working class." He added that he respects China and its President, and that if policies benefit the American worker and middle class, "you can create more purchasing power and the virtuous circle of consumption that will lead to more global trade and it will lead to more global peace and more global prosperity." In an earlier interview with TASS, reported on Jan. 17, Scaramucci, who advises President Trump on communications and business, said: "What the new American President is saying is that he has an enormous respect for the Russian people and the legacy of the relationship that the U.S. has with Russia.... His belief is there’s probably shared values or shared interests, that we can align ourselves with each other and this could be mutually beneficial." Clearly, the same principles are ready to be applied to China.