PRESS RELEASE

Behind the Hoax About Russian Hacking

Jan. 20. 2017 (EIRNS)—The issue of EIR published today includes an edited transcript of an interview conducted by LaRouche PAC with longtime CIA analyst Ray McGovern. In the lengthy interview, McGovern exposed the political corruption of U.S. Intelligence, including as examples the current Russian hacking hoax which was actually a leak, and the dishonest Iraq estimation that was used as the basis for launching the 2003 Iraq war.

McGovern was a CIA analyst 1963-1990. He chaired National Intelligence Estimates in the 1980s.