PRESS RELEASE Davos Held a ‘Silk Road’ Panel; Georgia’s Prime Minister Said the Silk Road is Essential for the Global Economy Jan. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—A session was held during the Davos World Economic Forum on "The Silk Road Effect," as reported yesterday in agenda.ge. The purpose was to discuss the opportunities offered by China’s New Silk Road project. Comments by Georgia’s Prime Minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, were paraphrased in this article. The Prime Minister said that he believes that further integration among the Silk Road countries is essential for increasing the contribution to the global economy. He said that Georgia had already signed cooperation agreements with partner states, and with China. Trade negotiations have been completed for a free trade agreement with China, and an agreement will be signed in the near future. The Prime Minister said that Georgia is modernizing its railway, investing in roads, and other infrastructure. He mentioned some specific projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, and the Anaklia Deep Sea Port. The session panel included the Presidents of Azerbaijian and Mongolia.