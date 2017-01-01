|
Japanese Prime Minister Tells Parliament, He Will Visit Russia As Soon As Possible
Jan. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is already expected to visit Russia twice this year to further the agreements arranged during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Japan last December. Abe affirmed his intention to visit Russia "without delay" to discuss further progress on a peace treaty, he told the opening of the national Parliament’s plenary session on Friday.
"I shall pay a visit to Russia this year without delay in order to use the convenient occasion," he said, adding that "settlement of the territory issue, which continues for more than 70 years now, is not easy."
He said that Russian-Japanese economic activities on Kuril Islands will be exceptional and promised "to move step by step towards signing of a peace treaty."
On Jan. 18, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a meeting with Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, who is also in charge of economic relations with Russia, that Russia plans to receive Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe twice this year.
In his address before the Parliament, Abe said:
