PRESS RELEASE First Silk Road Freight Train from China Arrives In London Jan. 19 (EIRNS)—The first Silk Road train to travel from China to the United Kingdom arrived in London Wednesday, greeted by diplomats and a dragon dance. The 18-day journey of over 12,000 kilometers from Yiwu travelled through seven countries. "Today’s event is another testament to the Belt and Road," said Zhu Qin, deputy head of the Chinese embassy in London. London is the 15th major European city to establish a direct train link with China, and there is hope this will become a permanent line between the two countries, Xinhua noted. David Martin from the China-Britain Business Council, called it a great opportunity for companies in the United Kingdom to partner with Chinese companies. "It may seem that [just] a train is arriving, [but] it’s much more than that; it fits into overarching Chinese policies all the way down to the specifics of a company trying to do trade between our two countries," he said.