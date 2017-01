PRESS RELEASE

Duterte To Attend One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing in May

Jan. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a statement issued after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte met China’s Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin in Manila on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Duterte had said he was pleased with how ties had developed since he came to China last year.

"I will come to Beijing in May to attend the ’One Belt, One Road’ international cooperation summit forum, and I look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping again,"