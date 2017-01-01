PRESS RELEASE Zakharova Blasts Obama Military Deployments for ‘Increasingly Destabilizing Influence on European and Global Security’ Jan. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement yesterday which ripped into the military provocations of the outgoing Obama Administration. "Plans of large-scale deployment of armed forces in Europe implemented by the U.S. have the strongest destructive potentials for the whole architecture of European security; create a new military-political reality; introduce sizable imbalance in the balance of power on the continent, and are fraught with long-term destructive consequences on the Euro-Atlantic space. Washington, in fact, is initiating a new arms race, trying to impose on us a confrontational model of relations, similar to that of the Cold War times." Zakharova added: "We are talking about a long-term stationing of American military equipment and personnel in Europe that can hardly be called solely defensive.... This comes against the background of unilateral and unrestricted development of potentials of U.S. missile defense systems in Europe having an increasingly destabilizing influence on European and global security, as well as upgrading of U.S. nuclear weapons deployed on the territory of other NATO countries."