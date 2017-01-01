PRESS RELEASE Putin Denounces Campaign Against Trump as a ‘Maidan,’ Calls Leakers ‘Worse than Prostitutes’ Jan. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin today told a Moscow press conference that some in Washington "now are ready to organize a ‘Maidan’ in Washington not to let Trump assume office," and that Trump’s political enemies who leaked the phony dossier are "worse than prostitutes." Fox News commented that Putin’s remarks had "one-upped even some of the president-elect’s colorful Twitter commentary." According to accounts in the Russian media, including Sputnik, Putin analyzed the exceptional dirty tricks campaign against Trump: "In my opinion, there are several goals; some are obvious. The first is to undermine the legitimacy of the elected president of the United States. Incidentally, in this connection I would like to note that—whether people who do it want it or not—they greatly damage U.S. interests. It seems that they trained for this in Kiev, and now are ready to organize a ‘Maidan’ in Washington not to let Trump assume office. The second goal is to tie the hands and legs of the newly-elected president related to the implementation of his pre-election campaign’s promises to the American people and the international community." Putin then took up the issue of the phony dossiers and the charges that Kremlin spy agencies were blackmailing Trump: "These claims are an obvious fake. Trump, when he came to Moscow a few years ago, was not a politician. We did not even know about his political ambitions; he was just a businessman, one of the richest men in America. Is someone really thinking that our intelligence agencies are chasing every American billionaire, or what? Of course not! It’s just a complete nonsense." Taking off the gloves, Putin continued: "Prostitution is an ugly social phenomenon... But people who order such fakes which are now used against the elected president of the United States, fabricate information and use it in the political struggle, they are worse than prostitutes, they have no moral limits." Putin then commented on Trump and Obama: "I don’t know Mr. Trump; I have never met him, I don’t know what he will do in the international arena, so I have no reason either to attack him, criticize him, or defend him." Sputnik continues: "Putin noted that there is a category of people who leave without saying goodbye, ‘out of respect for the present situation,’ while others say goodbye all the time, but do not go away. “The outgoing administration, in my opinion, belongs to the second category,” he concluded.