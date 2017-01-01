PRESS RELEASE Modi Sees ‘The Development of India and China as an Unprecedented Opportunity’ Jan. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Inaugurating the three-day (Jan. 17-19) annual Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The multi-polarity of the world is a dominant fact today. And, we welcome it, because it captures the reality of the rise of many nations. It accepts that voices of many, not views of a few, should shape the global agenda. Therefore, we need to guard against any instinct or inclination that promotes exclusion," First Post reported. The theme of this year’s Raisina Dialogue is: The New Normal: Multi-Lateralism with Multi-Polarity. Pointing out Russia is an abiding friend and that the partnership between the old allies has deepened, Modi in his address added that U.S.A. and India will keep on building their relationship further in regard to the strategic partnership. "In my conversation with President-elect Donald Trump, we agreed to keep building on these gains in our strategic partnership, and Russia is an abiding friend. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I have held long talks on the challenges that confront the world today. Our partnership in defense has deepened. The emphasis on energy and trade has shown results," he said, Press Trust of India reported. In his address, Modi also touched upon the Sino-Indian relations, saying it is not unnatural for two large neighboring powers to have some differences. "In the management of our relationship and for peace and progress, we need to show sensitivity and respect for our core concerns. I see the development of India and China as an unprecedented opportunity, for our two countries and for the whole world," he added, Press Trust of India reported.