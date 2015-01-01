PRESS RELEASE Nearly 19 Million Yemenis Are in Need of Humanitarian Aid, Says UN Jan. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—While the world looks away, Saudi Arabia continues to bombard, kill, and maim Yemenis at will. Today, as on any other day since March of 2015, Saudi planes raided and injured a number of people in the province’s al-Maton District, Yemen’s Al Masirah TV reported. Fighter planes also bombed the Haydan district in the neighboring province of Saada, as well as the port city of Mokha in the southwestern province of Taiz. While the Saudi attackers have killed more than 12,800 Yemenis, displacing more than 3 million others, a UN report pointed out that "nearly 19 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian aid, but the worst of the civilian impact of the two-year civil war in the country has fallen on the district of Tuhayat on the Red Sea coast," RT reported today. RT cited Jamal Wakeem, professor of history and international relations at the Lebanese University in Beirut, saying the Saudis are purposefully worsening the humanitarian crisis to achieve their political aims. "This is a conscious strategy of the Saudis, they have been trying to exert economic pressure," he told RT from Beirut, saying that it equates to "genocide."