PRESS RELEASE
Russian Embassy in London: There’s No Such Thing as ‘Ex’ MI6
Jan. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a series of tweets, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in London has charged that the British intelligence service MI6 is involved, not only in putting together the dodgy dossier on Donald Trump, but in ongoing operations against both him and the Russian government.
In a tweet issued yesterday, the embassy asserted, "MI6 are never ‘ex.’ Briefing both ways, against Russia and the U.S. President." In response to a request for comment on the dossier by the Daily Mail tabloid, the embassy replied:
The embassy has pulled no punches in identifying what is behind the wild charges against Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, it posted an article to its website directly accusing "HMG" (Her Majesty’s Government) of preparing to launch an Obama-like official witch hunt against Russia, as well as planning to brief the incoming Trump administration against Russia.
the article asserted.
In additional tweets today, the embassy wrote, "MI6 colluding with neocons to rescue status quo and impose Western elites agenda through back door," and went on to chastise the Financial Times for scaremongering about "U.S. submission to the Kremlin."
From Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that the Kremlin considers the case of the Trump dossier to be closed.