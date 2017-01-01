PRESS RELEASE U.S. Marines Arrive in Norway Jan. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—A reinforced company of 285 Marines are landing in Norway, this week, on the heels of the arrival of the tanks and other equipment of the 3rd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, at Bremerhaven, Germany, last week. The Marines will be on a six-month rotation, allowing them to participate in much more intense training, especially in an Arctic environment, than might be possible otherwise. Later in the winter, they’ll be participating in a joint U.S.-U.K.-Norwegian exercise called Joint Viking. They will also get a chance to go to the Baltics. The Marines will be based at the Vaernes Air Station, just outside of Trondheim in central Norway, where they will be drawing on a pre-positioned stock of tanks, trucks, and other vehicles stored in air conditioned caves. The storage facility dates back to 1982, but this will be the first time foreign troops have been stationed on Norwegian soil since the Nazi occupation during World War II.