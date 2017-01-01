|
PRESS RELEASE
Glass-Steagall Resolution Introduced into Virginia State House
Jan. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—Today, House Joint Resolution No. 642 was introduced into the Virginia House Of Delegates. It calls for the
The bill’s seven "Whereas" clauses include references to the successful history of Glass-Steagall, the damage from its repeal, and the fact that millions of citizens’ lives are being destroyed for lack of a sound banking system.
On the same day the bill was introduced, the Washington Post has a front-page article on the resolution’s sponsor, Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) completely avoiding any coverage of his backing for the Glass-Steagall policy, and instead covering his activism, which, in fact, is coherent with his initiative today. The headline of the article is, "An Iconoclast Prods Va. Democrats."
It reports,
Rasoul says,
At least one Democrat has gotten the message. The people of the country are in bad shape, and Rasoul has moved to defend them.