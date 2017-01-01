|
PRESS RELEASE
Shoigu: U.S. Has Refused To Cooperate with Russia Against Terrorism
Jan. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, in what was likely his swan song for the television media before he leaves office on Jan. 20, claimed, during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Jan. 8, that Russia has done "virtually zero" against ISIS in Syria and has made ending the civil war in Syria much harder.
"Yesterday I listened to a speech by one of my foreign counterparts in a faraway country," said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Defense Ministry in Moscow, this morning.
Russia, Shoigu stressed, has done a great deal to fight against terrorism, but it’s done it without the cooperation of the U.S.-led coalition.
"We have coped with the main task that the supreme commander-in-chief had set to us last year," he said.
