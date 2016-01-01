PRESS RELEASE Politically Deceased Obama Sets Up South Korean Kill-Unit Before Current South Korean Government Gets Thrown Out Jan. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Two has-been governments, Obama’s and Park Geun-hye’s, are setting up a special operation force modeled on those of the U.S. special forces, designed to raid the North and kill Kim Jong-un "in the event of war," Yonhap reports today. "’The South Korean military will form a special brigade based on that of the U.S. sometime later this year,’ said a high-ranking government official on the condition of anonymity," Yonhap wrote. The current government of President Park could be forced out within weeks, or even days, if the Constitutional Court approves the impeachment voted by the National Assembly. A new election would then possible bring in the opposition, which opposes the stationing of U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missiles in South Korea and would likely oppose such a provocative "kill unit" set up by the United States. The 1,000-2,000-strong unit "is tasked with eliminating Pyongyang’s wartime command, including Kim Jong-un, and paralyzing its functions," Yonhap says. Yonhap adds that the United States has won "new authorities" to act in Korea from the lame duck Park regime: "Strategic Digest 2016, a publication by the U.S.FK J5 Strategic Communication Division, said: ‘SOCKOR (Special Operations Command Korea) secured new authorities and agreements, enhanced U.S. SOF force posture and mission command on the peninsula, and redefined its R.O.K. partner engagements.’ It continued: "The ability to leverage a crisis response capability with operational Special Operations Forces or employ unique combined special operations capabilities provides U.S. military and national leaders with strategic options to deter or defeat North Korean asymmetric threats." Helga Zepp-LaRouche responded to this overt provocation as another threat of war on China, and said Obama must be forced to return his Nobel Peace Prize.